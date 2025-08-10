Worthing so close to opening-day win over Bath City - match gallery of 29 photos

Brad Dolaghan put them ahead in the first half on his second Rebels debut after good work from Temi Babalola teed him up, and Worthing had skipper Joel Colbran sent off just before the break for a challenge the referee deemed dangerous.

Worthing looked like they’d hold their 1-0 advtange but Mitch Beardmore headed a late, late equaliser and both sides went home with a point.

Afterwards boss Chris Agutter said there was loads to like about his side’s first game of the season.

See pictures by Jay Wrighte on this page and those linked and get all the news from Woodside Road in the Worthing Herald every Thursday.

1 . © Jay Wrighte 2025. All rights reserved. Worthing FC v Bath City, National League South Photo: Jay Wrighte

2 . © Jay Wrighte 2025. All rights reserved. Worthing FC v Bath City, National League South Photo: Jay Wrighte

3 . © Jay Wrighte 2025. All rights reserved. Worthing FC v Bath City, National League South Photo: Jay Wrighte