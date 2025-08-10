Worthing FC v Bath City, National League Southplaceholder image
Worthing FC v Bath City, National League South

Worthing so close to opening-day win over Bath City - match gallery of 29 photos

By Steve Bone
Published 10th Aug 2025, 18:15 BST
Worthing FC had to settle for a point in their National South opener at home to Bath City – as their ten men conceded a late equaliser having bossed most of the game.

Brad Dolaghan put them ahead in the first half on his second Rebels debut after good work from Temi Babalola teed him up, and Worthing had skipper Joel Colbran sent off just before the break for a challenge the referee deemed dangerous.

Worthing looked like they’d hold their 1-0 advtange but Mitch Beardmore headed a late, late equaliser and both sides went home with a point.

Afterwards boss Chris Agutter said there was loads to like about his side’s first game of the season.

See pictures by Jay Wrighte on this page and those linked and get all the news from Woodside Road in the Worthing Herald every Thursday.

