Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Worthing manager Chris Agutter admitted his squad was stretched ahead of a vital run of five games in 15 days but insisted: We’ll relish the challenge.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rebels have been hit by a number of injuries and have parted company with midfielder Kane Wills – who has moved to Dubai – and forward Harrison Smith, whose loan from Stevenage has ended.

It’s reduced Agutter’s options and the worry is that last Tuesday’s Sussex Transport Senior Cup exit at home to Horsham has shown the quality of the squad is not deep as Rebels fans would like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevertheless, the manager is looking forward to a run of four National South games in 11 days – followed by the FA Trophy last-16 showdown at home to National Premier side Rochdale.

Worthing won well v Torauay last time out in the FA Trophy | Picture by Kyle Hemsley

The Rebels still have 22 league games to play after last Saturday’s trip to Hornchurch was beaten by a frozen pitch.

In the league, Worthing are at home to basement side Weymouth on Saturday and go to Chippenham on Tuesday – before games against the sides currently second and third, Maidstone and Boreham Wood, the following week.

Agutter said the cup exit – which came on penalties after a 1-1 draw with Horsham – showed it was not easy for fringe players to come straight into the side when they’d not been playing regularly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Alfie Young, Tommy Willard and Bailey Smith injured he will hope to avoid further losses from his ranks – though Cam Tutt’s return to fitness is timely.

And Agutter said the squad were relishing the run of games coming up – even if Weymouth could provide the sort of opposition the Reds had struggled with at times this season.

"We do tend to perform better against the top sides but if our mentality and attitude is right, we should be able to beat Weymouth,” he said.

"We’ve a lot of games coming up but I like Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday-Tuesday – as long as we don’t lose any more players – as it can give you good momentum.

"We’ll look forward to each game and then to the Trophy tie with Rochdale. We back ourselves to take on anyone at home.”