Worthing stay top of National South after win at Slough Town

Worthing Football Club made it three National League South wins out of three on Tuesday night to stay top of the division with an impressive 4-1 success on the road at Slough Town.

Rebels boss Adam Hinshelwood named an unchanged starting 11 after Saturday’s emphatic 3-0 win at title favourites Torquay United.

Worthing came straight out the blocks and deservedly took the lead on 10 minutes when on-loan Swindon man Ricky Agiuar latched on a long ball from full-bac Joel Colbran and made no mistake with a clinical finish.

The Worthing lead seemed to galvanise the hosts, ironically also nicknamed The Rebels, and they were back on level terms within two minutes when Leon Chambers-Parillion gave Worthing keeper Roco Rees no chance with a close range header.

Celebrations for Worthing at Slough, where they won 4-1 | Picture: Mike Gunn

But it was deja vu on 19 minutes when Agiuar produced a carbon copy strike of his first goal, latching on another long ball, to restore the lead for Worthing.

Whilst the hosts came back at the leaders at the beginning of the second half, Worthing’s superiority was extended when Ollie Pearce got the final touch in a goalmouth scramble started by a long range speculative shot by Nick Wheeler cannoning off the back of a Worthing player in a six-yard box melee.

The Rebels were home and hosed on 77 minutes when a powerful run through by Joan Luque was rewarded with the fourth with an assured finish.

Slough’s miserable night was compounded on 88 minutes when Tyrese Dyce received a somewhat harsh second yellow card followed by the obligatory red.