Worthing still unbeaten after draw with Concord - the match in 25 pictures
Ollie Pearce was on target again for Worthing in their visit to Concord Rangers – but it wasn’t enough to earn another away win.
By Steve Bone
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 10:00 am
D’Sean Theobalds levelled for Rangers on the hour after Pearce had put Adam Hinshelwood’s men ahead in the first half. The draw means Worthing are still unbeaten – with five wins and five draws – in their first season in the National League but have slipped to fourth spot. Mike Gunn was at the game and you can see his pictures on this page and those linked.
Page 1 of 7