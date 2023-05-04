​​Worthing Town Football Club volunteer Pauline Fox has been named a Coronation Champion, one of only 500 outstanding volunteers across the country to be officially recognised by Camilla, The Queen Consort.

Pauline received a Coronation Champions Awards certificate, signed by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and pin badge. She has also been invited to attend the official Coronation concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7, as a reward.

The awards were launched by Royal Voluntary Service in 2023, together with its president, Her Majesty The Queen Consort, to celebrate extraordinary volunteers across the country who have been contributing to their communities, and just under 5,000 nominations were received.

Pauline said: "To be chosen from so many for this award really is an honour. Volunteering becomes a way of life when something is important to you. Being able to contribute to the support that so many deserve, yet have difficulty achieving, has always been a passion of mine.”

Pauline is the safeguarding lead at Worthing Town Football Club and the club's only female trustee, as well as being the recent former chair of Sussex FA Inclusion Advisory Group, delivering accessible football for all.

She has influenced and inspired so many to take it up as a new sport but admits creating opportunities for others in a male-dominated sport of which she knew little has been challenging. Her tenacity and determination to drive change led to a significant growth from one ladies team to more than 130 registered female players – a third of total membership.

Thanks to her supporting and developing young adults to volunteer, especially with the girls and inclusive teams, and encouraging overall volunteering, Worthing Town has become a highly-successful grassroots club and the only FA Charter Standard Community Club.

Simon Wadey, chairman, said: "All of us at Worthing Town are immensely proud of Pauline and her recognition. As a stalwart of the local community and knowing nothing about football, she joined our club to advise on safeguarding. This led to a deeper understanding of football and a real passion for youth football at our club and in Sussex.

"Pauline, I hope you enjoy the day and wholeheartedly a big thank you from the club and all those involved over the past few years. This is thoroughly deserved.”

Her Majesty The Queen Consort is a passionate advocate of volunteering and the awards were launched to recognise exceptional volunteers from across the country.

Catherine Johnstone, chief executive of Royal Voluntary Service, said: “We were completely blown away by the response to the Community Champions Awards and the huge volume of amazing nominees put forward. Our judges had a tough job selecting just 500 champions from an array of thousands of inspirational individuals, who all deserve to be recognised and commended.

