Worthing v Slough Town in 31 pictures: Rebels v Rebels is controversial clash

There was a nightmare start for the Reds in miserable conditions at Woodside Road. Goalkeeper Josh Jeffries seemed to have time in the world to deal with a cross in the first minute, and after letting the ball bounce, he went to claim it, but the ball slipped out of his hands and fell to Nathan Minhas, who tapped in.

Five minutes into the second half Pearce was played in behind the Slough defence and took his time in shooting and defender Dan Bayliss got back but brought down Pearce. Referee Rob Ablitt sent off Bayliss but when it was pointed out to the assistant referee there was a flick by a Worthing player in the build-up to the shot, the red card was rescinded, back on came Bayliss and and offside was given against Pearce.

The away side went straight up the other end and struck the bar through Goddard whose right-footed effort had beaten Jeffries with his strike curling in the wind.

Pearce levelled with a cool finish after Finlay Chadwick’s pass and sub Jake Robinson thought he’d won it – but the referee and linesman decided on another offside ruling as the striker celebrated the goal.

Worthing are three points clear in second place and host promotion rivals Torquay on Saturday.

Check out Mike Gunn's pictures from Worthing-Slough Town on this page and the ones linked.

