Worthing win at Welling - Littlehampton off and running - Shoreham, East Preston also win

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing celebrate a goal at Welling - where they won 3-1 | Picture: Mike Gunn

Callum Kealy scored in the 5th minute to put Worthing 1-0 up, but the home side responded immediately with a goal in the 7th minute. Just 13 minutes later Worthing were again in front after Lewis White slotted home in the 20th minute. Joe Rye headed home on the 26th minute to score his first ever goal for the club and to put Worthing 3-1 up.

Welling then pulled a goal back on the half an hour mark and made it 3-2, and a minute later they hit the bar and narrowly missed out on making it 3-3. The second half started much calmer than the first but in the 58th minute, Kealy scored his second and Worthing’s fourth of the game to make it 4-2 to the traveling side. Despite heavy pressure from Welling United, it was a historic day for the Mackerel Men and Worthing ran out 4-2 winners.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isthmian league new boys Littlehampton pulled off a stunning win on the road as they beat Faversham Town 3-2. The Golds fell behind after 18 minutes but made a swift response as Jordan Layton equalised in the 22nd minute. Aaron Capon scored on the stroke of half-time to send Littlehampton in 2-1 ahead at the break.

Marshall Ball gave the travelling side a two-goal cushion as he made it 3-1 in the 61st minute. Faversham pushed until the end and pulled a goal back in the 87th minute, but Littlehampton held on to secure a magnificent three points.

A crowd of 149 rolled into Culver Road to watch Lancing finish the wrong side of a 3-2 scoreline. Lancing took the lead in the 17th minute after Tyrone Madhani found the back of the net. Beckenham Town equalised in the 30th minute and made it 1-1.

The Lancers re-established their lead on the 36th minute after Madhani scored his second of the game. HT 2-1. It wasn’t until the 72nd minute that Beckenham drew level again and with both sides going for the win it was the visiting team that secured a later winner in the 85th minute.

East Preston bagged a terrific three points on the road against Oakwood thanks to a second-half winner from MoM Matt Wilson. It took just eight minutes for East Preston to take the lead thanks to a free kick from James Mansfield, however, Oakwood levelled the game just seven minutes later.

In blistering hot conditions it was East Preston who took the initiative as Wilson put the away side back in front with about 25 minutes left on the clock. The game finished 2-1 and East Preston left with their first win of the season. A busy day for Wilson who scored, assisted, was sin-binned and received the MoM prize.

Shoreham made it two wins from two to start the season after they beat Chessington and Hook United 3-1 at Chalky Lane, Chessington. Shoreham were dominant in the first half and went in 3-0 up at half-time. Chessington pulled back a consolation goal but it was Shoreham that left with the all-important three points winning the game 3-1.

Steyning Town played out a 1-1 draw at home to Crowborough, Steyning took an early lead through Josh Rondel, but Crowborough levelled on the stroke of half-time to make it 1-1. Despite both teams throwing everything at each other to get the win, the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Wick beat Worthing United 2-0 to make it three wins on the bounce, Ryan Barret opened the scoring in the 31st minute. David Crouch made it 2-0 to Wick in the second half, and that’s how the game ended. A comfortable victory for Wick who could have easily had more goals. But Worthing United never gave in and can take a lot of positives from the game.

Mile Oak beat Arundel 3-2 in a game that saw goalkeeper Aaron Stenning make his 500th appearance for Mile Oak and secure MoM In the process. Tommy Kirwin, Lee Early and Rudwick were the scorers for Mile Oak in the five-goal thriller.