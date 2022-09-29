Worthing Women are 100 per centers… Wick wobble… Shoreham held by United

Georgia Tibble fires in a free-kick | Picture: Onerebelsview

Ebbsfleet 1 Worthing Women 2

London and south east premier

A fabulous free-kick from Georgia Tibble helped Worthing maintain the division’s only 100 per cent record.

Shoreham take on Worthing United | Picture: Stephen Goodger

For the trip to another of this year’s newbies, Ebbsfleet United, unavailability forced manager John Donoghue into a change as fit-again Hayley Bridge replaced Katie Cooper on the bench.

A dominant performance by the high-flying visitors saw them in the ascendancy in the first 45 minutes, although the home side offered the game’s opening chance.

Amy Russ nudged the ball past Ellie Russell and advanced down the left before exchanging passes with Lydia Wills in the area and shooting, with the angle not quite in her favour.

Reds responded when Gemma Worsfold forced a save from United keeper Courtney Shanly. Becs Bell was denied on the follow-up by Ellie Perkins’ brave block but Shanly frustrated Worsfold a second time.

The Blues continued to pepper the hosts’ goal as Katie Young’s long ball from inside her own half caused problems, then it was Tibble’s turn to see an effort kept out. Ella Newman hit one narrowly off target.

In the last minute of the first 45, Meg Wood spread it wide to Russ and the division’s top scorer spotted Lauren Dolbear off her line; lobbing the stranded Worthing No1 from 40 yards.

A double substitution at the interval saw Chloe Winchester and Bridge introduced.

Within five minutes of the resumption, Katie Young produced a fine finish, pouncing on a sliced clearance by Liv Jestin and depositing a 30-yarder over Shanly to make it 1-1.

On the hour, a foul on Worsfold 20 to 25 yards out gave Tibble a chance to take aim and she curled a wonderful set-piece into the top corner to put the guests in front.

Worthing spurned a couple of chances to make it 3-1.

Latifat Adaja’s miscue caught out Carter, who slipped and was grateful to Dolbear getting ahead of sub Charley MacNeil to smother with 83 on the clock.

Fleet’s keeper Shanly did likewise to parry smartly from Humphrey’s close-range angled effort.

Wick 3 Oakwood 1

RUR Cup R1

Teenage substitute Louie Fulker made a fairytale start to his Wick career by sending the Dragons into the second round of the Sussex RUR Cup with his only touch of the match.

The 17-year-old local lad has been in electric form for the under-23s and was sent on with a couple of minutes left at Crabtree Park.

He ran on to a pass from Dave Crouch and stretched to beat the advancing goalkeeper to complete the comprehensive victory.

It was the last meaningful touch of the match as the referee blew the final whistle after the restart.

“It was a really good finish from Louie and everyone was delighted for him,” said manager Lee Baldwin.

“He looks a very good player in the making but even if he never kicks another ball he has a fantastic story to tell his grandkids.”

Sam Conolly had slotted Wick into the lead with his first goal for the club when he swept in a Crouch cross to the far post with 16 minutes remaining.

Crouch had levelled after Josh Alder gave the Oaks a second minute lead when he converted a 26th minute penalty.

Aaron Tester was bowled over in the Oakwood area and Wick’s leading scorer sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot for his sixth goal of the season.

But the lasting memory will be of Fulker’s finish which sets up a second-round tie at home to Broadbridge Heath.

Wick 0 Selsey 1

SCFL Div 1

Wick slipped to a third straight league defeat as Selsey maintained their place at the top.

The Dragons have stumbled after five consecutive wins to start the season.

James Thurgar had an angled drive cleared off the line and Dave Crouch saw an effort deflected just wide of the far post before the interval but Selsey created the better chances after the break.

Wick keeper Keelan Belcher made a string of fine saves and Shane Brazil and Ryan Morey both struck the crossbar.

Morey latched onto an under hit back pass to roll in the 75th minute winner.

Shoreham are fourth in division one after being held to a 1-1 draw by Worthing United under the Middle Road lights. Dean Gilmour put the Mussels ahead but Dan Hills levelled.

Horsham Baptist 2 Yapton 2 (aet)

(Baptist won 4-3 on pens)

West Sussex Lge Div 1 Cup

Josh Dean and Aaron Tague (penalty) gave Yapton a 2-1 interval lead and Dean missed a couple of relatively easy chances even before he scored in the 10th minute.

Baptist equalised on the hour and though both sides created chances there was no more scoring until the shootout.

Horsham Crusaders 1 Yapton Res 6

Division 3 Cup