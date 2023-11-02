Worthing FC Women were unable to get the better of AFC Wimbledon – the side who’d beaten them in the cup a week earlier – as they showed why they are many people’s National League Division 1 SE title favourites.

Despite a dominant first-half performance, Worthing were ultimately undone by AFC Wimbledon’s superior finishing after the break.

Manager John Donoghue was forced into one or two changes, with injuries mounting. But Rachel Palmer and Hayley Bridge returned to the squad and injuries to others meant places for Emily Linscer and Sophie Humphrey.

The Reds took the game to their table-topping opponents in the openin g exchanges, Humphrey’s persistence paying off and producing a chance for Linscer that the striker forced a corner from.

Worthing Women in action at AFC Wimbledon | Picture: Onerebelsview

The corner went back out to Palmer. Her second attempt found Linscer for another take two but she couldn’t quite stretch enough to turn home.

For the Dons, leading league scorer Ashlee Hincks dispossessed Dani Rowe and embarked on a burst down the left. Emma Blakely headed the cross away from any immediate danger, then blocked Emily Donovan’s effort.

Worthing debutant Tierney Scott sent in a delivery that narrowly eluded Humphrey at the far post.

Then, a brilliant counter-attack, emanating from keeper Lauren Dolbear, sent Skipper Gemma Worsfold on a mission that keeper Faye Baker put an end to by smothering at the forward’s feet. Worsfold came close again after Steph Mann had seen yellow for a foul on Humphrey.

Ellie Dorey blazed over from long distance and Hincks had Dolbear scrambling towards her left-hand upright approaching the interval, with home captain Hannah Billingham causing a commotion, aided and abetted by Ashleigh Goddard.

Katie Young denied Goddard at close quarters, prior to the crossbar rescuing Worthing.

Sunshine, after the rain, greeted the players when they made their way back out for the second period but it was the high-flying Blues who stunned their guests.

Two minutes in, Dorey found the top corner at least twenty-five yards out.

Baker had to be alert to divert Young’s long-range screamer aside at the expense of a corner, drawing a period of sustained pressure to a close.

Just after the hour mark, Dorey enjoyed an unchecked run to get on the end of Hincks’ right wing free-kick and power home a header to make it two.

Dorey claimed the matchball, scoring ther third after a Hincks assist.

Dolbear made more fine saves but ten minutes after entering the action, Portuguese player Sandra Soares Martins put the icing and cherry on the cake by bagging a late double.

Worthing will look to put the loss behind them when they host Cambridge in a third v fourth clash at Woodside Road on Sunday.

by GARETH NICHOLAS

Wick 2 Oakwood 3

(abandoned)

SCFL Division 1

A deluge forced Wick’s five-goal fiesta with Oakwood to be abandoned after just over an hour of play at rain-lashed Crabtree Park.

Extensive efforts through the week meant the Southern Combination Division 1 match went ahead as the Sunday morning sun briefly shone over the Coomes Way ground.

A bumper crowd of 189, the biggest of the season for the Dragons, was boosted by a large contingent of groundhoppers on a Sussex weekend tour and they saw the visitors take an early lead when Darrell Agyemang rounded off a flowing move.

Josh Irish hit the visitors’ crossbar and James Thurgar was denied by a diving save.

The Dragons equalised when Dave Crouch fired in from 15 yards after a flowing move involving Nathan Hawker and Alex Kew.

And less than two minutes later it was raining goals as the Dragons went in front with Sam Hack finding the bottom far corner from the edge of the area.

The rain continued to hammer down during the break and referee Mark Spence held an inspection before allowing the restart with Oakwood turning the game on its head with two stunning finishes.

The first was a superb free-kick from Noel Etherington, then Adil Raman followed suit with a fantastic finish.