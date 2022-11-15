Worthing women make history as they reach third round of FA Cup

Worthing Women made history this weekend as they progressed to the third round of the FA Cup, the highest level achieved by them to date, following a convincing win against Sutton.

Georgia Tibble celebrates Worthing Women's eighth goal. Picture: One Rebels View

Following last week’s progression in the League Cup, it was all change once more as Becs Bell, Hayley Bridge, Sophie Humphrey, Georgia Tibble and Katie Young were all restored to the starting line-up.

A exciting first half saw Worthing go into half time at 5-0.

After the first 20 minutes had passed by without incident, a centrally-placed Tibble picked out Humphrey on the left-hand side of the penalty area, where the striker beat goalkeeper Zoe McNulty at her near post to finally break the deadlock.

This was followed by a tap-in by Ellie Russel and another goal by Becs Bell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fourth wasn’t much longer in arriving and came through the medium of patience, as a calculated build-up led to Ella Newman scoring. Newman made it two for herself and five for her team, deep into first-half stoppage time.

Initially in the second half, Sutton came back into the game, but a through ball from Georgia Tibble found Becs Bell, who returned her second goal.

However, rather than their heads going down, the Girls of Gander Green Lane came close to bagging what would have been a mere consolation. Millimetres separating the surprisingly free Dent from a moment of subdued glory as she fizzed an attempt across the face of goal. Normal service soon resumed though as Newman regained control and Tibble lobbed a twenty-plus yarder over a stunned McNulty.

Although Dolbear still had to be alert to frustrate Watson in a one-on-one and McNulty breathed a huge sigh of relief when she let Humphrey’s shot squirm from her grasp and onto the upright behind. Substitute Cassie Brown perfectly placed to concede a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One last flag-kick ended up leading to one last goal. At the conclusion of a Newman pull-back, Tibble exploded an effort into the bottom corner of the net, slightly further out than the lofted range-finder that had given her her first.