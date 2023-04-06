Worthing Women’s bid for the London & SE regional premier division title lives on – after they beat Fulham and leaders Ebbsfleet played out an extraordinary 7-7 draw with Sutton.

Early goals by full debutants Sammy Quayle and Maddie Hotson led Worthing to victory, leaving them three points behind the Fleet with a game in hand.

Deprived of Sophie Humphrey, captain Gemma Worsfold and Hayley Bridge, Worthing gave full debuts to recent signings Quayle and Hotson, the latter having had an impressive bow from the bench versus Ebbsfleet a fortnight ago,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only two minutes were on the clock when Katie Young sent Becs Bell clear on the right and her cross found Hotson in the box.

Sammy Quayle opens her Worthing account | Picture: One Rebels View

She laid the ball off to Chloe Winchester for a close-range effort that keeper Libby Stratton saved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a warning Fulham didn’t heed, for moments later, Winchester did well on the left to steal possession, skip past a tackle and play in Bell, who teed up Quayle to convert from just inside the area.

One became two when Hotson raced down the left and found Katie Cooper on the right. The return ball allowed Hotson to double the advantage from six yards.

Fulham had their chances but when they did get sight of goal, Lauren Dolbear came to Worthing’s rescue a couple of times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Worthing United Girls who won the Sussex Cup

The Rebels – who also have a league cup final to look forward – look to keep their hopes of a double alive when they visit Sutton in the league on Sunday.

GARETH NICHOLAS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GIRLS WIN CUP

Worthing United Youth secured the Sussex Girls Challenge Under-15 Cup beating Withdean Youth 3-1 in an intense game at Culver Road in front of 144 spectators.

The two teams put up a great fight, but it was Worthing who came out on top after 80 minutes, with Willow Exley scoring two of their three goals.

Both sides looked to be evenly matched in the first-half, exchanging chances and trying their luck in each other’s penalty areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worthing’s Elena Beck was denied by Withdean keeper Ashia Tarzi early in the game, with Beck attempting a long-range shot.

In the 22nd minute, Exley was fouled in the box, resulting in a penalty for Worthing, which Exley slotted home coolly into the top left corner.

Yet just ten minutes later Withdean equalised via Bo Hughes after a great pass from the left from Isabella Farooqi.

Her fabulous strike from long distance will certainly be one for her to remember.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It looked like the first half was going to end all square, but Worthing had other ideas.

An injury time corner saw a lose ball fall to their captain, Chloe Reed, who didn’t hesitate to smash it into the net.

Withdean started the second half the stronger, as they began their hunt for their second equaliser.

Five minutes after the start of the half, Mia Starr was denied by Worthing keeper Georgina Smith, who came on from the bench for the second period of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 55th minute Exley slotted home her second goal of the afternoon, and third for Worthing, after a great effort from the right, which saw her expertly guide her shot into the far top corner.

Withdean did not back down and were looking for more, with Darcie Flower-O'Brien almost brining her team their second goal, but she was denied by Worthing keeper Smith.

Just minutes after Worthing broke away and Libby Bunn tried to get past Withdean keeper Tarzi unsuccessfully.

In the end, Worthing ended up lifting the Challenge Cup despite Withdean’s brave efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worthing manager Mark Whitlock was very pleased with his players after the game.

“It was a really tough game; we took our chances,” he said.

“The girls have really stepped up from the league game and they deserve the result.

"Of course the goal just before half-time changed a few things but, the team learned from the last game against them and were able to keep that focus”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regarding double-goal-scorer Willow Axley, Whitlock said: “She had a great game. She’s very versatile and made a very big difference and she’s certainly got a bright future.”

Whitlock was also keen praise the captain of the team, Chloe Read.