'Wow, what a player' - Crawley star picks out teammate for special praise after Wembley win

Crawley’s historic visit to the home of football ended in jubilation as they comfortably beat Crewe in the League Two play-off final.

The Reds reached League One for the first time since 2015 thanks to goals from Danilo Orsi and Liam Kelly.

What makes their achievement even more remarkable, is that they were tipped to be relegated at the start of the season – with some suggesting they could finish with the lowest ever points tally.

"Because everyone wrote us off, it just boosted us,” Darcy, 23, said with his play-offs winner’s medal around his neck.

"We knew from the first ten of games, we are a good side. We knew what we could achieve. We had our ups and downs like everyone does.

"I can't put into words how good it feels today. We deserve it. We proved people wrong, in the nicest way possible. We did it. I'm happy.”

Darcy said Orsi’s goal – at the end of the first-half – came at the ‘perfect’ time.

He added: “It gave us that little bit of extra confidence coming into the second half. Crewe had to come at us. It helped us. Then we can play around them which we did well.”

Liam Kelly doubled the Reds’ lead with five minutes of normal time remaining.

“Wow, what a player,” Darcy said, of Kelly. “I'm absolutely over the moon for him. I'm buzzing, well done to him.”

Crawley Town were roared on by 17,000 supporters for their first-ever trip to Wembley.

Darcy said he had to punch himself, and had goosebumps, when walking out in front of the supporters

He added: “They came in their numbers today. I want to thank each and every single one of them.

“I'd like to think we will have a full Broadfield next season. An exciting season to look forward to.

“We're good enough to be there. [League One] I'm looking forward to Bolton [former club] the most. It will be nice to go back there and see some familiar faces. It's because we're good enough to be there. The football we play, we will take that into next season.”

Nick Tsaroulla – Crawley’s longest serving player – has had to settle for a bit part role in recent months but he’s been vital in this season’s transformation.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "Last time I did an interview on TV [after FA Cup win over Leeds], I cried so I'll try my best not to do that again.

"It's very overwhelming.

"It's been a remarkable season. I've had a lot of highs here. Very tough last season.

“There's not a bad person in the dressing room. Everyone here wants to be the best. We've proved that to defy the odds. We were tipped to be relegated and now we've just won the play-offs so it's pretty crazy.

"I think from the start of the season, we knew we had something special. Of course there will be ups and downs but you've got to stick together.

“I'm just so happy. We will have to speak to the organisers but it'll be a good night for sure.

“I have a really special relationship with the fans. They've stuck by us. I'm just so happy for all of them. They deserve it so much.”

Asked about the impact of manager Scott Lindsey, Tsaroulla said: “He's been brilliant. I’ve really developed under him. As a team, we've defied the odds. I'm very proud of everyone.”

1 . Crawley seal promotion with Wembley win Number 10 Ronan Darcy celebrates after Crawley Town win at Wembley. Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football