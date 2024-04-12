Wrexham star scoops top League Two award as Crawley Town hotshot misses out on gong
Lolos went on a brilliant run of form in March, scoring in three consecutive matches, which included a brilliant left-footed spin and volley against Harrogate Town to secure the Reds a 1-2 victory and a perfectly placed powered strike to snatch a point from high-flying Stockport County at the Broadfield Stadium.
Lolos' impressive form saw him nominated for the award alongside Harrogate's James Belshaw, Milton Keynes Dons' Alex Gilbey and Wrexham's Paul Mullin – who netted twice in the Red Dragons’ 4-1 home win over Crawley on Tuesday [April 9].
And despite Lolos’ excellent form, Mullin was announced by the judging panel as the recipient of the coveted gong.
The Red Dragons’ talisman netted seven times during March, including an impressive hat-trick against Accrington Stanley and a double at the STōK Cae Ras, live on Sky Sports, when Wrexham faced Mansfield Town.
His form correlated into results, as Phil Parkinson’s side won four out of six games with them both evenly shared at home and also on the road.
The 29-year-old continued his form into the start of April and scored his 100th goal for the club on Saturday [April 6] in a 2-1 victory against Colchester United.
The judging panel for the Sky Bet Player of the Month comprises Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, EFL chief executive Trevor Birch and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.
Lolos will hope to put this disappointment behind him when the Reds host Colchester tomorrow afternoon [April 13].