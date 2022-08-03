Wycombe Wanderers well beaten by Worthing - in 21 pictures

Mo Jammeh, Ollie Pearce and Lewis White were among the scorers as a Worthing side showing off their new white away kit proved too strong for the team from Adams Park. Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood won't be getting carried away by any pre-season result but he must be happy with some of the fluent football his team have been playing. Get the latest from him in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday. See pictures from the win over Wycombe on this page and the ones linked