Wyndham Grand Barbados, Sam Lord’s Castle all-inclusive resort, a stone’s throw away from Eastbourne on the south-eastern coast of Barbados, has announced a new partnership with Eastbourne Borough Football Club.

To celebrate the partnership, the all-inclusive resort and football club have launched a “Boro to Barbados” competition giving fans the chance to win a week-long all-inclusive holiday for two at the five-star haven in this tropical paradise (including return flights).

To enter, participants must purchase one of Eastbourne Borough FC’s 2025/26 shirts (new away kit) – and post a photo of themselves wearing it on any social media channel with the hashtag #BoroToBarbados and tagging @wyndhamgrandbarbados, @EBFC_Official, and @ConnectMgt, a talent agency sponsoring the flights.

Nestled on the south-eastern coast of beautiful Barbados and just 15 minutes from the Grantley International Airport, Wyndham Grand Barbados, Sam Lord’s Castle All-Inclusive Resort is the perfect place for those looking to enjoy the laid-back lifestyle and gorgeous sunshine that the country is so famous for.

The oceanfront secluded resort is home to numerous lagoon-style swimming pools, a state-of-the art fitness centre and spa, a dedicated rum bar, tennis courts, a kid’s club, and delicious dining options, providing plenty of delights for visitors to experience during their stay.

The lucky winner will be announced after Eastbourne Borough FC’s final game of the 2025/26 season on April 25, 2026. The trip can be taken anytime between May and December 2026. The club’s decision will be final.

Devon Chase, Associate Director of Sales at Wyndham Grand Barbados, Sam Lord’s Castle All-Inclusive Resort, states: “It is a joy to be working with Eastbourne Borough FC on this incredibly exciting partnership as we continue to seek new and innovative ways to promote the tropical paradise of Wyndham Grand Barbados, Sam Lord’s Castle All-Inclusive Resort within the UK market.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming the 'Boro to Barbados' competition winners to the luxury all-inclusive resort next year where, with it being only minutes from Barbados’s own Eastbourne, I’m sure they will feel right at home.

“This partnership presents a valuable opportunity to showcase Barbados as a premier travel destination while introducing the Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord's Castle Resort to a new audience, united by a shared passion for football.”

Simon Leslie, chairman at Eastbourne Borough FC, says: “When I visited Barbados earlier this year, I was genuinely surprised and delighted to discover another Eastbourne. It felt like fate. Partnering with Wyndham Grand Sam Lord’s Castle was the natural next step, and now, together, we’re proudly sharing this story and connection with our fans around the world.”