Fans from up and down the country and even abroad made the journey to North London to their beloved Reds play their first ever game at Wembley.
Trains from Ifield, Crawley and Three Bridges were packed from 7.30am onwards. Once at Wembley, fans either went to BOXPARK or the Green Man pub to enjoy a drink before the game, or just hung around Wembley savouring the moment and the atmosphere.
Then it was onto the game, where Crawley were dominant in the 2-0 win in front of 17.000+ Reds fans.
But the partying and celebrations did not stop in the ground.
Players, adorned in full kit and medals joined fans, family and friends in BOXPARK Wembley post-match to celebrate.
It was a tremendous occasion, and yes, the football helped, but this one was all about fans.
The provided a brilliant atmosphere the players will remember for a long time.
Mark Dunford, Eva Gilbert and Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football were on hand to capture the fans before, during and after the famous victory. You can also see Henry Bryant’s videos of the fans during the day at SussexWorld.co.uk.