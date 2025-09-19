XG is a big one for me, but this is the one statistic I look at first after a game, says Crawley Town boss

Data and statistics have come to the fore in football in recent years.

And data has certainly been integral to Crawley Town’s successes under Scott Lindsey. Whether it’s to do with which players they look to sign or to indicate how the Reds have performed as an individual or as a team - data plays a massive part in the analysis these days.

After Reds’ 2-0 win over Cheltenham Town on Saturday, the club put out a social post saying ‘Getting back to our best’ with an accompanying graphic highlighting the stats, including possession, Expected Goals (XG) and touches in the box.

But which statistic does Lindsey look at first when assessing his side’s performance? “I think pass completion is a big one for me,” he said. “I want it over 80-85% pass completion.

“I'm not talking about possession. A possession stat is a possession stat. You can have 500 passes for argument's sake but if you've only completed 66% possession, you've not actually owned the ball as well.”

XG is also one Lindsey highlighted but said it doesn’t give a full reflection and highlighted recent examples why it doesn’t give the full picture.

He said: “I think XG is always a go-to for me. I think it's a rough reflection of, have you made them work? Have you made the defence work? Have you made the goalkeeper work for the opposition? I know sometimes that can not always paint a true picture.

“When Kaheim Dixon went through against Chesterfield in a 1v1, it was arguably our biggest chance in the whole game – and probably the biggest chance that we've missed in the whole season.

Harry McKirdy's missed chance against Cheltenham Town didn't count towards XG | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

“It never goes down as an XG chance because he doesn't actually shoot. It doesn't register as XG. So sometimes it can be clouded with things like that.

“And I think that even Macca's [Harry McKirdy’s] chance [against Cheltenham], again another gilt-edged chance, where Kabby [Tshimanga] plays the ball across. It almost looks like an open goal. I think that, to be kind to Macca, the keeper does get a touch on it.

“So when he thinks the ball's coming in front of him, it actually goes behind him. Again, it doesn't register as XG because he didn't shoot.

“So there's two chances I've just mentioned in two different games there that are arguably our biggest chances of the whole season that have not registered as XG. But it does give you a rough reflection of have we had chances.”

Crawley had 29 touches in Cheltenham’s box on Saturday and Lindsey highlighted that stat as a good indicator as well. “It's another reflection that we have held possession in the high end of the pitch and have we made sure that we've asked questions of their defensive line again by touches in the box.

“If we're around 30 and the opposition around 10, then it looks like a bit more of a one-sided game to me.”