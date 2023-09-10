Yeovil v Eastbourne Borough in 63 photos - the Sports are beaten at Huish Park

Eastbourne Borough were made to pay for missed chances as they lost 3-2 at Yeovil Town – dashing their hopes of notching a third National South win in eight days.

Yeovil went ahead 12 minutes in. Jordan Young delivered a flat corner in from the left and picked out Frank Nouble who peeled away from his marker and he made no mistake from eight yards out.

The Sports drew level after 36 minutes. Leone Gravata had an effort blocked and the ball came back out to Jack Paxman on the edge and his low drive found the bottom corner. It was his first goal for the club, and he didn’t have to wait long for his second in Borough colours as the Sports turned the game on its head two minutes later. Paxman found Fletcher Holman inside the area, and the forward’s blocked shot fell kindly to Borough’s number 10 who slotted home from ten yards.

The Sports were well worth their lead, but were pinned back in first half stoppage time.

Nouble levelled for Yeovil before half-time and the home side regained their lead with just over 20 minutes to go. Jordan Stevens’ cross was cut out by Brad Barry but the ball fell to Josh Owers on the edge and his first time strike flew into the top corner.

Borough thanked their 62 travelling supporters, who made themselves heard among the 2,728-strong crowd.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from the match on this page and the ones linked.

