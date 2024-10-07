YM tame the Tigers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Horsham YMCA 2-1 Saltdean United . SCFL Premier Division.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

YM manager, Dean Carden said pre match that his off field staff had been working hard to make everything right and just needed the players to perform the same way. Today they did, but it wasn’t without a few “squeaky bottom” moments at the Herbert Direct Stadium.

YM came into the game after a number of loses and have dropped down the league to 14th. Saltdean have also been struggling with only two wins in the league so far. Both teams wanted this badly, but it was the home team that took the points and move up to twelfth in the standings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tigers were strong down the right with the skilful Yeates dribbling down the wing and giving the defence a torrid time. Neathey and Evans were solid today and both were encouraging their teammates throughout the game.

YMCA Togetherness

YM’s new edition JJ O’Sullivan was starting for the first time, and he brings bags of experience from his previous clubs, which include Dorking Wanderers and Whitehawk.

Josh Neathey was going deep trying to pull off some Hollywood passes, and Connor Collcutt had Luke Roberts were doing a lot of running trying to get on the end of them.

On the 35 minute it was Josh Neathey who this time was on the end of a lovely through ball from midfield. As it bounced up on the left edge of the box Neathey just lifted it over the stranded keeper, Whatman, to make it one nil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tigers did their best to get back into the match but just seconds before halftime, YM doubled their lead. From a cross on the right into a busy box YM headed the ball against the crossbar and Finn Bishop was on hand to smash it in, checkmate.

It was a good half from the home team, their passing around the back and trying to find the weak spots was impressive. They are definitely a better team than their league position suggests.

The second half saw a lot of stops with various injuries and the referee, Dan Cooper liked to explain his decisions.

On the 68th minute the standout moment was when the Tigers forward, Edmeads shot from outside the box with the ball destined for the back of the net, when keeper Louie Sullivan had a “hold my pint for me” moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sullivan levitated to his left and whilst gliding through the air managed to get a strong hand to ball and saved a nailed on goal. The ball bounced to safety to the relief of the home fans.

As the game wore on, YM had a few half chances to put the score beyond the Tigers, but they hunted YM down. In the dying moments, Saltdean managed to bundle the ball into the goal via Saunders.

After some pressure from the away team the referee finally blew for full time, and YM were extremely relieved to take the points.

Next up for YM is an away fixture at Bexhill United, whereas the Tigers face a tough match against Haywards Heath Town.