YMCA beaten by the Musselmen

Shoreham FC 2-1 Horsham YMCA, Sussex Senior Sussex Cup

On a wet and miserable night the Musselmen got the better of their SCFL rivals at the Edgar and Wood Stadium.

Shoreham were able to bounce back after a 4-0 thrashing at home to Saltdean in the league at the weekend, and won this cup tie 2-1.

Both teams rested a few players with some youngsters given an opportunity, an appropriate occasion, as on this day in 1991, Nirvana released their single “Smells like teen spirit “.

Home of the Musselmen.

For the home team Billy Green started at the back, Ramon Santos started upfront and the young Dylan Douglas was rewarded with a first start after impressing for the U23s.

After a scrappy start with little in the way of chances, YM were first to hit the back of the net after 15 minutes. Straight from a goal kick from Elliot Dailly, YM won the ball in the middle and played a through ball with precision to the ever ready Luke Roberts who kept his cool and placed it in the net. What a strong start to the season he is having.

One nil to the away team and the Musselmen pushed to get back into game. They didn’t have long to wait and on the 21st minute the home team were awarded a free kick. Tom Bold’s shot was deflected to midfielder Max Howell who stuck it into the far corner, 1-1.

After 50 minutes, the Musselmen scored again but were denied by the referee who deemed it a foul on the keeper, Louis Sullivan.

The home team had to wait until the 71st minute when the skilful George Cousins had a close chance which went for a corner. From the resulting set piece, substitute and ex BN Dons player, Harley Damario headed it in. An unfortunate run of play for the spirited YM.

The last few minutes saw YM give it their all for an equaliser but it wasn’t to be and Shoreham were able to see the game out.