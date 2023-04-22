Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy
6 hours ago How cinemas and venues will limit disruption during UK emergency alert
6 hours ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
8 hours ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
8 hours ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
9 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker

'You beautiful red men' - Crawley Town fans' delight after vital Hartlepool win as club sends cheeky tweet to Sky Sports presenter

Crawley Town fans celebrated a brilliant 2-0 win at Hartlepool United which pretty guaranteed another season in League Two.

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 17:11 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 18:07 BST

Dom Telford’s deadly double means Crawley are now six points ahead of the Pools with two games left. They just have to avoid defeat in one of their last two games against Walsall and Swindon to confirm another season in League Two.

It was a professional performance from Scott Lindsey’s men and fans were quick to celebrate on social media.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@SuckItToby replied the club’s final score tweet: “YESSSSSS! LETS GOOOOOOOOOOO! WELL DONE EVERYONE!!!!” while Jai Sra said: “What a win, get in Dom”.

Most Popular

Stuart Cooke said: “Get in. You beautiful red men.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wayne Traylen said: “Excellent just one more win to make sure we definitely safe”.

Neil Hobbs said: “Great result!! Up the reds. Now time to finish above AFC Kingston”

James Holl said: “Unbelievable result, well done redz”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Dom Telford's brace was the difference against Hartlepool UnitedDom Telford's brace was the difference against Hartlepool United
Dom Telford's brace was the difference against Hartlepool United

Hugh said: “Huge performance and result in the history of the club.”

Carol Bates BEM tweeted: “WHAT. A. DAY. I bloody love my Club! Up the beautiful Red Men!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the final whistle, the club’s official twitter account said: “+3 in Hartlepool. Cheers, Jeff,” in reference to Hartlepool United fan and Sky Sports preseneter Jeff Stelling.

Related topics:HartlepoolSky SportsHartlepool UnitedLeague Two