Crawley Town fans celebrated a brilliant 2-0 win at Hartlepool United which pretty guaranteed another season in League Two.

Dom Telford’s deadly double means Crawley are now six points ahead of the Pools with two games left. They just have to avoid defeat in one of their last two games against Walsall and Swindon to confirm another season in League Two.

It was a professional performance from Scott Lindsey’s men and fans were quick to celebrate on social media.

@SuckItToby replied the club’s final score tweet: “YESSSSSS! LETS GOOOOOOOOOOO! WELL DONE EVERYONE!!!!” while Jai Sra said: “What a win, get in Dom”.

Stuart Cooke said: “Get in. You beautiful red men.”

Wayne Traylen said: “Excellent just one more win to make sure we definitely safe”.

Neil Hobbs said: “Great result!! Up the reds. Now time to finish above AFC Kingston”

James Holl said: “Unbelievable result, well done redz”

Dom Telford's brace was the difference against Hartlepool United

Hugh said: “Huge performance and result in the history of the club.”

Carol Bates BEM tweeted: “WHAT. A. DAY. I bloody love my Club! Up the beautiful Red Men!”

