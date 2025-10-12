'You can’t play like that and get a point, it’s criminal' says former Bournemouth and Millwall defender after Crawley Town draw

Crawley Town defender Scott Malone has said his side put in an impressive performance against Walsall on Saturday, but admits the West Sussex side should have taken more from the game.

Crawley had eight shots on target in the 1-1 draw, including a missed penalty.

Malone said: “On paper, that's a great point, but having watched the game, you feel like it could have been three. Yeah, it's a point but It's not a great point. It’s two points dropped but we’ve absolutely busted the league leaders to be honest and we stuck to the game plan really well.

“They came out a little bit at the start of the second half but again we’re talking about moments in games and the goal wasn’t great. We let him inside the pitch; the he gets a free shot and it goes in. The game should have been done with the chances we had but we seem to be talking about the same things after every game. But performance wise, I’m really pleased.

“On the basis of the last few games we’ve said we’ll take any point but after that we want more. You can’t play like that and get a point, it’s criminal. The position we are in the league, we need three points. But if we keep playing that way we will get three points. The points need to come quickly.

“There’s frustration in the dressing room; you can’t batter a team like that and then be happy with a point.”

Scott Lindsey put out a different side to the one Reds fans have been seeing this season, with Ryan Loft, Harry McKirdy and Kabby Tshimanga all in the starting line-up.

Malone said: “The gaffer put two big mobile strikers and it worked; did it help me? I think it played a good part in my attitude. The way we play and control the ball at the back helps me do what I need to do up the pitch. Our plan worked in training and everyone knew what they were supposed to do.

Crawley Town players celebrate their goal against Walsall - but they should have had more | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

“We have to give the fans something to show that it’s an entertaining sport. As long as we have a game plan, I think we give the fans something to shout about.”

Malone and Crawley will know that a similar performance next week against Shrewsbury will give them a great chance of achieving three points in a clash at the lower end of the table.