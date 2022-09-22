Earlier today [Thursday, September 22] it was announced that Crawley and WAGMI had announced a new partnership with The Sidemen – a social media collective with more than 130 million combined subscribers on YouTube – ahead of this Saturday’s 2022 Sidemen FC Charity Match at Charlton Athletic’s The Valley.

As part of the agreement, Reds scouts will evaluate players participating in the charity match, with a view to potentially recruiting new talent to join the team in training and in the dugout for Crawley’s upcoming FA Cup first round match on Saturday, November 5.

The announcement elicited a strong reaction from the Reds fanbase, as well from supporters from other clubs, on Twitter.

Hayward, who invested in the Crawley between 2010 and 2016, said: “You have gone too far. Stop this madness immediately. We won’t stand for it.”

Replying to Hayward’s tweet, Reds supporter Iyad Samaka said: “An absolute embarrassment and total disrespect to the loyal fans who take this club seriously! I’m so embarrassed to be a fan of this club at the moment, the club is being destroyed more each week!”

And Tim Knightley added: “Laughing stock.....I'm not sure what they ate [are] trying to do apart from keep the Yank NFT boys happy”

Former Crawley Town media and communications officer Craig Bratt posted: “I have run out of words.

“It’s plain embarrassing at this point

“You wanted to be “The Internet’s Team,” @SportsCheetah [Crawley Town co-chairman Preston Johnson].

“You’re struggling to be your own fans’ team at the moment.”

Reds supporter Bruce Wells, who will host a Twitter Space at 8pm tonight called ‘CTFC fans reaction to another Wagmi s***show’, said: “We’ve become an absolute joke of a club”

Posting under the official club announcement, Bowers (@bowers_cameren) said: “These owners have absolutely no clue that they are doing.”

ShOw PoNy (showponytrader) added: “Please tell me this is a joke… what is happening to this club”

Crawley fan Scott Michaels said: “How can you disrespect and hate our club this much.

“Since @WAGMIUnited have came in they’ve ruined everything about this once great club.

“Loyal, local and the heart beat of our community. You’ve killed it. You’ve absolutely killed it.

“Sell up, leave. You’re not welcome here”

Ryan (@LowerThanRy) added: “This is genuinely worse than trying to sign Mark Wright for exposure. You’re putting the chance for financial gain and an amazing cup fun for the fans in the hands of people having a kick around for charity. We don’t want you”

Not all reaction to the announcement was negative. Reds supporter Steven Harris said: “We had Mark Wright play in a FA Cup Round 3 match agaisnt [against] Leeds. They probably won’t even play they’ll probably be on the bench & not even come on. Such an overreaction from our fans. Most don’t even know anything about it. It’s very good publicity on social media in my opinion.”

And Twitter user @zerbifc added: “You clearly don’t understand what they are doing. If they sign on a half decent influencer who’s got a massive fan base imagine how many tickets they will sell if they play for Crawley. Plus shirt sales.”