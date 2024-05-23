‘You really made me feel at home’ – Fourth departure confirmed by Horsham FC
Tom Kavanagh exits the Hornets after making 106 appearances, across a three-year spell.
The experienced midfielder moved to Horsham from Kingstonian in the summer of 2021.
Kavanagh made 22 appearances in all competitions last season for the Hornets – including in the FA Cup ties against Dorking Wanderers, Barnsley and Sutton United - before joining Folkestone Invicta on a one-month loan in March.
He scored six in 34 games during the 2022-23 campaign, and 13 in 47 in 2021-22 – including a fabulous 87th minute free-kick against Woking that sent Horsham into the first round proper of the FA Cup for the first time since 2008.
Posting on X, Kavanagh said: “@HorshamFC I would like to thank the volunteers, the fans @LardyArmy & the club in general for the past 3 years, you really made me feel at home. Great club that is going in the right direction. I wish you all the best!”
Horsham’s official X account tweeted: “An incredible moment which we’ll always remember.
“Thank you for being such a pivotal part of the side over the last few years, Kavs. Best of luck for the future!
“#HorshamFC”
Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola tweeted: “What a brilliant player and another who has played a huge part in getting the club to where it is now. A great person who always gave everything for the club. Will be much missed and wish you every luck in the future.”
Kavanagh joins Jack Mazzone, Tom Richards and Elliott Romain in departing the Hornets for pastures new at the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign.
More squad announcements, including retained players, new signings, and any further departures, will be made soon, as Di Paola continues to build his side for the upcoming season.
