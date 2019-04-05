Young Brighton star Jaydon Fuller nets twice as East Sussex reach final at Stoke City FC

South East Sussex, containing players from Eastbourne, reached the final of the English Schools’ FA Boys’ under-13 PlayStation Inter Association Trophy, which will be played at the home of Stoke City FC on Friday May 10. It’s the first time South East Sussex have reached a national final. Their opponents will be Chester le Street, Washington & Derwentside. Captained by Jenson Davies, they reached the final thanks to an extra-time 3-2 semi-final victory at home to Croydon. Jaydon Fuller put South East Sussex ahead with an incredible goal, going past three opposing defenders and firing into the top corner. Fuller went on to land the decisive blow with two minutes to go in the second additional period. He produced a cheeky flick to go one-on-one with the goalkeeper before chipping the ball in. The team are looking for a £600 sponsor for their tops, with the company logo on the back, that will be worn and seen on the live ESFA TV channel. Also, if any company is willing to help with travel costs to hire a minibus, please contact Sarah on sarahveevers@hotmail.co.uk

Squad: Archie McGonigle, Will De Wilde, Jaydon Fuller, Jacob Watson and Rohan Sharma (all Claremont Prep), Jenson Davies and Leo Groombridge (both Willingdon Community College), George Pegman and Harry Jefferys (both St Leonards Academy), Franz Cuison and Dominic Corbin (both St Richard’s Catholic College), Calum Pollitt (Cavendish School), Liam Ridgers (Rye College), Daniel Harvey (Robertsbridge Community College) and Frankie Manning (The Hastings Academy).