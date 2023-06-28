NationalWorldTV
Young Crawley Town goalkeeper signs one-year contract extension

Crawley Town have confirmed that goalkeeper Roshan Greensall has signed a new one-year contract.
By Matt Pole
Published 28th Jun 2023, 17:56 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 17:57 BST

The young shot-stopper joined the Reds during the 2022-23 season but is yet to make his Crawley Town debut.

The 19-year-old has spent the last year working closely with the rest of the squad at the training ground.

Greensall said: “I am buzzing to have signed a new deal with the club, and I am looking forward to getting back out there with the boys at the training ground.

Crawley Town have confirmed that goalkeeper Roshan Greensall has signed a new one-year contract. Picture courtesy of Crawley TownCrawley Town have confirmed that goalkeeper Roshan Greensall has signed a new one-year contract. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town
“I will work hard and give everything I can to help the boys as we have a big season up ahead, so I want to play as much of a part as possible.”