The young shot-stopper joined the Reds during the 2022-23 season but is yet to make his Crawley Town debut.
The 19-year-old has spent the last year working closely with the rest of the squad at the training ground.
Greensall said: “I am buzzing to have signed a new deal with the club, and I am looking forward to getting back out there with the boys at the training ground.
“I will work hard and give everything I can to help the boys as we have a big season up ahead, so I want to play as much of a part as possible.”