Young Crawley Town midfielder has contract terminated by mutual consent

It was agreed that the contract of the 22-year-old would be mutually terminated to allow him to join another club.
Silva joined the Reds in February last year and has enjoyed loan spells with Eastleigh and Lewes during his time at the Broadfield Stadium. He failed to make a senior appearance for Crawley.
Director of football and interim CEO Chris Galley said: “Whilst it's a shame to see Ronan leave Crawley Town, it's the best outcome for both him and the club.
“Wherever he goes next, his attitude, personality and hard work will see him playing football regularly and enjoying the game we all love.”