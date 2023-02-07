Young Crawley Town midfielder has contract terminated by mutual consent

Crawley Town have confirmed that young midfielder Ronan Silva has left the club by mutual consent.

It was agreed that the contract of the 22-year-old would be mutually terminated to allow him to join another club.

Silva joined the Reds in February last year and has enjoyed loan spells with Eastleigh and Lewes during his time at the Broadfield Stadium. He failed to make a senior appearance for Crawley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director of football and interim CEO Chris Galley said: “Whilst it's a shame to see Ronan leave Crawley Town, it's the best outcome for both him and the club.

Crawley Town have confirmed that Ronan Silva has left the club by mutual consent. Picture by Steve Bardens/Getty Images