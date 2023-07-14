Crawley Town have announced the signing of goalkeeper Luca Ashby-Hammond on a season-long loan from Premier League side Fulham.

Ashby-Hammond joined Fulham at under-nine level in 2008 and has progressed through the academy ranks at Craven Cottage ever since.

At the age of 16, he was called up to Fulham’s under-23s side and went on to make eleven appearances. Ashby-Hammond has also represented England several times at youth level.

The young shot-stopper became a regular for Fulham during the 2020-21 season and signed a new professional contract in February 2021, which keeps him at Craven Cottage until at least 2025.

In his two previous loan spells, Ashby-Hammond has represented clubs at National League level.

He featured for Stockport County during the 2021-22 season and enjoyed a successful loan spell with Aldershot Town last season, where he featured in all 46 league matches for the Shots.

Reds manager Scott Lindsey said: “Luca is a goalkeeper who is well thought of at Fulham, so I am really pleased to get that one done.

