Ashby-Hammond joined Fulham at under-nine level in 2008 and has progressed through the academy ranks at Craven Cottage ever since.
At the age of 16, he was called up to Fulham’s under-23s side and went on to make eleven appearances. Ashby-Hammond has also represented England several times at youth level.
The young shot-stopper became a regular for Fulham during the 2020-21 season and signed a new professional contract in February 2021, which keeps him at Craven Cottage until at least 2025.
In his two previous loan spells, Ashby-Hammond has represented clubs at National League level.
He featured for Stockport County during the 2021-22 season and enjoyed a successful loan spell with Aldershot Town last season, where he featured in all 46 league matches for the Shots.
Reds manager Scott Lindsey said: “Luca is a goalkeeper who is well thought of at Fulham, so I am really pleased to get that one done.
“He is going to really push Corey [Addai] for the number one shirt, which is exactly what we want, as every goalkeeper needs competition.”