Young replaces Wood as Hastings United Women’s boss

Young joined Hastings last season as first team assistant coach and has made a big impact, proving, he is a perfect fit for this role.

The club said they were looking forward to watching how Young prepares the squad for the new season.

He takes over from Billy Wood, who combined managing United Women with his role as chairman and CEO before he quit The Pilot Field last month. Wood is now manager of Haywards Heath Town Women.

Tom Young is the new head coach of Hastings United Women

Part of Young’s job at Hastings will be to work closely with the girls’ academy and be inspiring and to create a clear pathway for local girls to encourage more girls to get involved in football.

Young said: "It's an exciting project and brilliant role to take on. I want to thank the opportunity to continue the work I've been doing for the last season”

Having worked for Hastings United for a season Young feels he is comfortable and knowledgeable about the squad and is proud he works with them.

He added: "The group of players were great to work with last season and I am very proud to help them on their footballing journey at Hastings United this coming campaign.”