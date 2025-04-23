Young Robins win first County Cup in 23 years to keep the Hassocks trophy train rolling

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Robins train keeps rolling. For the first time since 2002, Hassocks Under 18s lifted the Sussex Dennis Probee Youth Cup by defeating Eastbourne Borough on penalties to put a fourth trophy of the season in the Beacon cabinet.

Already the first team have been crowned Southern Combination League Champions. The Under 23s have secured the North Division title and their County Cup.

And with a Peter Bentley League Cup final, Under 23s League Cup semi final, Under 18s League Cup semi final and the youth team still in contention to win the Central Division title, Pat Harding must be starting to wonder where he is going to keep all this potential silverware.

This was by far and away the tensest, closest success Hassocks have been involved in so far.

Hassocks Under 18s lift the Sussex Dennis Probee Youth Cup after beating Eastbourne Borough on penalties

They left it late in the day to take proceedings to penalties, Harry Hammond equalising with only 10 minutes remaining to make it 1-1.

The Robins had looked nervous throughout the opening hour. But they held their nerve in the shootout.

Five perfect penalties from Oscar Kemp, Hammond, Ethan Brasier, Regan Davis and Leo Charman combined with George Lythgoe keeping Borough's third spot kick out securing victory.

Seven of the Hassocks squad were involved for the Under 23s when they came from 2-0 down to beat Horsham YMCA 3-2 in their County Cup final here at Culver Road two weeks ago.

But that experience did not do much to help the Robins relax into this one. Manager Sean Fernley admitted afterwards his side weren’t quite themselves.

Good teams though find a way to win when not playing at their best. Outstanding teams find a way to win a County Cup final when not playing at their best.

Chances were few and far between with the major early talking point being how frequently referee Harvey Howe was going to his pocket.

Three yellow cards came out in the opening eight minutes; Hassocks players Hammond and Scott Smith and Borough's Archie Grant all having their names taken.

The first attempt from either side arrived 35 minutes in. Kemp displayed a first touch as if his foot was made from the finest silk when getting a difficult cross under control.

His shot on the spin was superbly blocked by Jimmy Holman. The same Borough defender then denied Evan China from the follow up.

A goalmouth scramble broke out on 41 minutes when both Kemp and Charlie Bonwick-Adams swung legs at the ball bouncing around in the box. Neither could convincingly connect and so Borough survived.

The first half seemed destined to finish level at that point. But then a long ball over the top tempted Lythgoe outside his box in an attempt to sweep clear.

Sam Sharma had been a really lively presence on the right and charged into a central position, getting there first to cleverly lift the ball over Lythgoe and into the now unguarded net.

Things remained tight in the second half with chances at even more of a premium. Kemp went through one-on-one but shot wide.

The Robins tried a couple of substitutions and positional changes to wrestle a way back - and it was the decision to push Hammond forward from right back which led to the leveller.

Borough goalkeeper Toby Whiteside let a simple collection slip through his hands, leaving Hammond to rifle home.

Whiteside was adamant he had been fouled. His case was probably not helped by his relentless appeals to Mr Howe asking for Hassocks players to be booked over the preceding 80 minutes. A football example of the boy who cried wolf.

The momentum felt like it switched with that but it was still impossible to pick who would triumph in penalties. Whiteside got close to the third and fourth Hassocks kicks from Brasier and Davis respectively but not close enough.

Borough meanwhile had grounds to complain about how far Lythgoe appeared off his line when denying Holman.

Still, it was an outrageously good save full stretch to his right which set the scene for Charman to win it before the Robins celebrated with a large travelling continent behind the goal, including Harding and Stuart Faith - both part of the previous Under 18s to be County Cup winners 23 years earlier.

Hassocks: Lythgoe; Hammond, Charman, Smith, China; Fane, Jenkins; Birchley, Bonwick-Adams, Brasier; Kemp.

Subs: Goswamy, Davis (used), Foster, Sim, Deere (unused).