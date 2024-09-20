Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hastings United boss Danny Bloor was delighted to make FA Cup progress on a day when he gave youth its chance.

The Us needed a late Davide Rodari free-kick to get past Harefield United and move into the third qualifying round, in which they will visit fellow Isthmian premier side Cray Wanderers.

But it was the performance of two young debut-making defenders that caught the eye as United kept a clean sheet. Local lad Tyrone Mlotshwa, 16, and on-loan AFC Wimbledon prospect Theo Young, 18, both impressed in a solid defensive showing from Bloor’s team.

“As a manager I’ve always looked to give young players a chance if I think they’re good enough and it’s certainly something I want to do at Hastings,” he said.

Davide Rodari and the fans celebrate his late winner v Harefield | Picture: Jon Smalldon

"Both did very well in helping us keep Harefield out.”

Bloor also praised top scorer Rodari for his eighth goal of the season which broke the resistance of the Combined Counties League visitors – who had beaten Lewes in the previous round – in stoppage time.

"When you have Davide in your side you always have a chance of finding a goal,” Bloor said.

The manager is relishing the visit to Cray Wanderers in the next round a week tomorrow.

Danny Bloor was delighted to get through in the Cup | Picture: Jon Smalldon

"They’re a very experienced side at our level and I know their manager and assistant manager very well,” he said.

But for now Untied’s focus is on tomorrow’s league encounter away to leaders Lewes, who have yet to lose in the Isthmian premier.

Craig Nelson took over at the Dripping Pan in the summer and guided the Rooks to wins in each of their first five league outings – with last Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Carshalton their first dropped points.

For their part, Hastings sit 16th after going winless in four since victories in their first two – although they sit just three points behind 8th-placed Horsham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bloor said: “I watched Lewes in their cup replay with Harefield and was very impressed by them.

"They are top of our league for a reason and it will be a tough game.”

Defender Sam Cruttwell is still out – although is ‘not a million miles away’ from fitness, according to Bloor. But otherwise the squad has a clean bill of health for their fourth Sussex derby of the season.