'You've got to be able to bounce back from these tough times', says Crawley Town defender

Charlie Barker says Crawley Town have to bounce back when they travel to Cambridge United this Saturday.

Reds have suffered two disappointing defeats in a row – a 4-0 hammering away at Notts County and a 2-1 defeat against Barrow at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday.

Saturday’s defeat was down to an abysmal first half which saw them go 2-0 down before a spirited fight back saw them fall just short.

And defender Barker says they have to put their performances right. “You've just got to try and come as consistent as possible,” he said. “I think clean sheets is massive on that. If you can have a run of clean sheets, you're always in with winning games. I think scoring goals as well. If you keep scoring goals, you give yourself a chance.

Crawley Town defender Charlie Barker | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

“You've got to be able to bounce back from these tough times. We've had a tough week now – we've got to watch that back and put it right next week.”

Reds had chance after chance on Saturday and should have come away with at least a point, and Barker says Reds must take encouragement from that.

"I think we've got to watch that second 45 back and go, ‘if we can play like that, we need to go do that again’. If we play like that every week, we're going to win a lot more games than we lose. So I think we've got to take the positives from that second half and then look at the first half as well and what not to do.”

He added: “The amount of chances we've created in that second half, we could have won three games with. There will be a day where we put seven past someone, but we can't keep saying that and it's not happening.

“We've got to start putting the chances away and, at the other end, keeping the ball out the back of the net as well.”

Barker has played every league game this season and has put in some performances that have matched last year’s displays, which won he Player of the Season. But he said: “I don't really try to look at my performance, I just try and win games. I think my performance has been good when we've won games and kept clean sheets and defended well. Obviously, when we lose games, you've got to look at yourself first and look at what you can do better.”