Former Wimbledon winner tips Andy Murray to become Emma Raducanu’s new permanent coach

Andy Murray would be an ideal permanent coach for Emma Raducanu, according to former Wimbledon winner Conchita Martinez.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martinez, who is the current coach of teenage starlet Mirra Andreeva, said British number one Raducanu is ‘doing great’ with Mark Petchey and Nick Cavaday – but ‘we should ask Andy if he would like this experience’.

Following his retirement from tennis, Murray, 38, coached Novak Djokovic but the pair split in May after six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to BoyleSports, who offer the latest tennis odds, Martinez said: “Emma is still young so there is still time.

Andy Murray played in the Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne in 2019. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

“To be a coach and to be able to do the job right, it’s a huge commitment.

“When I took the job with Mirra, I knew that I needed to be close to her full-time. It would be dependent on Andy and what he’s up for doing.

“He could be a coach or maybe as support for a few weeks, who knows.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martinez won the women’s singles title at the All England Club back in 1994.

Emma Raducanu was beaten in the round of 16 at the Lexus Eastbourne Open by Australia’s Maya Joint. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for LTA)

She said the ‘pressure is huge’ – particularly for British players.

“Spain can also be the same where you can be at the top but then you lose one match when everyone is expecting you to win,” she added.

“People have this opinion even with Carlos [Alcaraz] when he loses one match. But look how many Grand Slams he has won.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martinez was speaking ahead of the Eastbourne Open, where Raducanu was beaten in the round of 16 by Australia’s Maya Joint.

With Wimbledon on the horizon, Raducanu was asked before her defeat on Wednesday if Eastbourne has a ‘special significance’.

She replied: “Yeah, it’s always a tournament that you want to get a couple wins to just feel good before heading to Wimbledon.

"It's not easy because you play here and you're not feeling amazing about how clean you're hitting the ball because of the conditions – you're hitting the frame more often but it's good to kind of grind it out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Today [it was about] coming through and using certain skills that I wouldn't really use normally. It gives me confidence that even when it's nice and sunny, I can maybe block a few returns and that can happen so I think it teaches you a lot and for me it's good for my development.”

The 22-year-old, who has been managing a back injury, said she had a ‘little bit of fatigue and a bit of stiffness’ after beating Ann Li on Tuesday.