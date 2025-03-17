Forty-one's the winning weekend number at Mannings Heath

Even with a chilly wind blowing, the improving conditions underfoot helped yield some decent scores in Mannings Heath's weekend Stablefords with 41 points needed both days to claim the winner's cash.

Leading the way on Saturday was six-handicap Tom Smith, whose polished round of one over par gross had only one blemish - a double bogey on the 11th.

Three players followed him on 40 points with Richard Tullett's back nine earning him the runner-up spot on countback from Simon Hobday and Simon Rooke.

Another Simon, Jennings, playing off 15, took the Sunday honours with eight pars and points on every hole for his 41.

Pairs winners David Gardiner and Adam Pigggot with MC for the day, Nigel Manvell

Runner-up Aaron Peacock, off plus two, enjoyed another remarkable birdie fest - six this time - with a three under par 69 for 37 points while. Richard Tullett crowned a profitable weekend by finishing third on a back six countback.

Earlier, the ladies staged another fun competition over fourteen holes with players allowed to earn double points on all the odd-numbered holes. Margaret Brown's 42 points matched the notional nett par with Julia Hoskins, 39, and Rosemary Marrtin, 38, close behind.

Monday's seniors' better-ball pairs competition saw David Gardiner and Adam Piggott combine superbly for 45 points and book early places in the inaugural Seniors' Winners Championship in October.

Martin Little and Kevin Peters were next best with 41 while Roy Boud and Talat Malik took third place with 40.