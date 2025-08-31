Four defeats in three days a grim finish to the season for Bears and Bulls

The Bulls and Bears teams at Worthing Pavilion endured a nightmare end of season in the West Sussex Bowls League, losing four matches in three days to finish seventh and eighth only 12 months after both finished in the top three.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday, August 29, the Bulls hosted Bognor Regis and were beaten by 63 shots to 53. The visitors won on three rinks, with the Bulls' only points earned by George Rhodes, Bill Muir, Ken Chapman and skip Simon Warr, who won 16-13. They were 10 clear after 13 ends but then conceded seven shots without reply as Bognor fought for the aggregate victory.

Peter Woods, Barry Wood, Roger Dutton and Keith Wadhams were up at halfway. They eventually lost 20-15 after dropping a six on the 16th end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Morrey, Barry Balchin, Richard Calvert and Derek Little lost five consecutive ends from the sixth. They rallied to cut Bognor's lead but were beaten 15-12.

The Bears' early-season optimism was in short supply by the time their campaign ended

Tony Beale, Mason Davis, Ralf Kuhr and Richard Krupa lost the first five ends, then took the next five to trail by only two shots. Bognor regained control and won 15-13 despite the Bulls scoring five over the last two ends.

Two days later the Bulls travelled to Littlehampton to face Norfolk and again managed only one rink win. This time Peter Woods, Barry Ledger, Barry Wood and Roger Dutton earned the two points with an 18-11 victory, helped by an early six. The Bulls also took nine of the last 11 ends.

Mason Davis, Brian Jones, Warwick Davis and Richard Krupa started and finished strongly but dropped too many points in between. Seven down with two to play, they scored a four and a two, not quite enough to prevent an 18-17 defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Rhodes, Alan Fryar, Ken Chapman and Simon Warr gave themselves a mountain to climb when they dropped 12 shots in four ends from the seventh onwards. A strong second half gave them hope but they eventually lost 20-15.

Graham Morrey, Barry Balchin, Bill Muir and Derek Little were always behind on their rink, with a six for Norfolk on the 13th the nadir in a 23-8 defeat.

The Bulls finished on 68 points for the season, five clear of bottom team Norfolk. Meanwhile, the Bears, last season's Division One champions, gained only two points from their final two matches.

On August 30 they hosted Tarring Priory and had one rink victory in a 78-62 home defeat. They lost their last game 75-43 at East Preston a day later, a result that left the Bears on 66 points and earned East Preston all 10 points to ensure they won the league title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Meadows, Simon Ritter, Francis Fahey and Tommy Walker were level three times against Geoff Short's rink and pulled four shots clear with five ends to play. East Preston then scored eight without replay to win 15-11.

Nour Dissem, Ian Slater, Ian Godden and Richard Maton made a strong start against James Hazelgrove's rink and were five up after seven ends. The hosts scored 10 over the next four ends and eventually won 21-13.

David Gilbert, Allan Banks, David Berry and Paul Ward scored a three on the first end but didn't manage another shot until the 12th against Tony Badain's rink. The Bears lost only one more end but the die was cast with East Preston winning 18-9.

Dave Thomas, Richard Burden, Jeremy Simpson and Colin Davey lost nine ends from the fourth onwards and trailed by 13 shots to Paul Peters' rink. The Bears lost 21-10, not helped by dropping a five on the 17th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pavilion earned only five points from their two latest fixtures in the Brodie Tray league. They won on one rink at Steyning and took two points for the aggregate victory on August 28, while in the home match against Worthing only a tied rink prevented the visitors achieving a 10-0 whitewash.

Pat Edmonds and Simon Warr were Pavilion's winners at Steyning on a blustery but dry afternoon. They took 12 of the 18 ends against Jaye Maker and Joan Ford, with two fours in the early stages setting up a 22-11 success.

Both triples games were decided by a single shot. Linda Carter, Barry Balchin and skip David Berry trailed 17-9 after 11 ends against Bob Ripley, Steve Ripley and Peter Baker. Pavilion fought back to be only two shots down going to the last but could score only a single and were beaten 17-16.

Alex Meadows, Jonathan Gauntlett and Peter Tomley were 10 shots down after six ends against Steve Barber, Reg Strong and James Hale. Pavilion gradually reduced the deficit, drawing level on the 16th. Steyning immediately regained the lead with a three and held on to win 18-17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Cheeseman, Simon Ritter, Bill Muir and Barry Ledger were 18-5 down after 12 ends against Bill Evans, Jane Maker, Andy Ripley and Pat Davies. Steyning looked on course for an aggregate victory but a five for Pavilion on the next cut the advantage. Going to the last, they needed two shots for the aggregate win. Ritter put the jack and his toucher into the back ditch, then Muir secured the second by knocking out Steyning's best wood.

The hosts won the game 21-13 but Pavilion took the two points for the 68-67 overall success.

Two days later they hosted Worthing in their penultimate Brodie fixture of the summer. With four ends to play in each game, Pavilion led on two rinks and were level on the others.

Worthing proved by far the stronger in the closing stages, however. Pat Edmonds, Chris Cheeseman and skip Richard Krupa were heading for two points against Russell Hallett's rink until Worthing notched a six on the 15th, followed by a two on the last for a 20-17 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nour Dissem, Kathy Byrnes and Ian Slater went one up on the 15th but lost the final three ends to Steve Murphy's triple and were beaten 20-15.

Malcolm Gardiner and Simon Warr were two shots clear with four to play. Russ Jennings and Simon Edwards took them all to register a 14-11 victory for Worthing.

Pavilion's only point was earned by Tina Redman, Alan Cheeseman, Peter Tomley and David Berry. They were level with Ted Poole's rink before dropping a seven on the 10th. Pavilion hit back and took the lead on the 17th. They were unable to hang on, however, and the game ended 19-19.