Four goal thriller at Horsham YMCA

Horsham YMCA 2-2 Peacehaven and Telscombe FC

YM came into the match after a disappointing loss to Newhaven and currently sit 13th in the SCFL Premier Division. Peacehaven and Telscombe have won their last two league matches and are 8th in the table.

The away team started the game well at the Herbert Direct Stadium. MacClean and Callum Edwards were putting the YM defence under pressure in the opening minutes. Alfie Jones was winning the battle in the air and captain, Jordan Brown was keeping the shots out.

On the 19th minute it was YM who took the lead. The home team attacked down the right wing, the ball was played back to Jack Marney, who skilfully side footed the ball past Ryan Hammond for a great team goal.

Docherty’s equaliser

The Tye came back with efforts from Callum Edwards and former Sheffield United youth player, Tashae Andall-Gibbons. Jordan Brown pulled off a great diving save to keep the score at 1-0.

Just before halftime, the away side got their equaliser. The ball was crossed in from the right and defender Harry Docherty rose the highest to head the ball towards goal. YM’s keeper, Brown dived and got his hand to it, but it found the back of the net. A deserved equaliser for the away team.

The second half saw substitutions and a few yellow cards in a hotly contested match. YM went ahead for the second time, this time it was a super strike from Roje Grant. On the 61st minute YM took a free kick on the right, the goalkeeper parried the surprise shot and the ball was cleared to the edge of the box. Grant set himself like Zidane and struck his left footed volley into the top corner of Peacehaven’s goal.

At 2-1 it was the Tye who pushed forward for an equaliser. They got their just deserts when Callum Edwards took a free-kick. The ball was played in, it evaded everyone and crept into the bottom corner, 2-2. It was a horror goal for the recently leaky defence to concede.

The game became scrappy and tackles were perilous like the Wild West. Peacehaven and Telscombe came close to winning the match. With minutes remaining, the impressive Callum Edwards saw his name up in lights and struck the ball well. Unfortunately for Peacehaven, with a ding echoing through the stadium, YM were grateful to watch the ball bounce off the post. YM also had an opportunity with substitute Connor Collcutt. He had a 1 on 1 with the keeper, but unfortunately, his shot was too central and was saved. The game ended 2-2 which was a fair result.

YM’s boss, Liam Giles said, “We played a high pressing game which forced a lot of errors. We were fantastic in possession and dominated the ball. We were the better team out there today, unfortunately we conceded two set-piece goals. It was a positive display”.

Man of the match went to Jack Marney for his all round performance and his great goal. He is making the number 10 shirt his own.

Next up, Peacehaven and Telscombe are at home to Bexhill United. Horsham YMCA are away to Wick FC, they are currently 15th in the league.