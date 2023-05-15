A fun day to celebrate the opening of Crawley’s refurbished tennis courts takes place on Saturday (20 May). West Green Park – home to four of the nine much-improved courts – will host the Crawley Parks Tennis open day from 10am to 3pm.

The fun will include a live DJ, family fun and prizes to be won, plus free junior, adult and cardio taster sessions with Crawley Borough Council’s coaching partner, Serious About Community Tennis.

The courts – four in West Green Park, three in Maidenbower Park and two in Southgate Park – have been refurbished with new surfaces, nets, posts and fencing. New access footpaths have been created to the tennis courts in Southgate and West Green. They were renovated as part of a nationwide investment by the UK Government and LTA Tennis Foundation, delivered by the LTA, to refurbish public tennis courts and open up the sport to many more people.

This investment is bringing existing park tennis courts in poor or unplayable condition back to life for the benefit of communities, as well as making it easier to find, book and get on court.

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing, said: “Our courts look splendid after the refurbishment so head to the open day, pick up a racket and enjoy a day of fun, free sport and entertainment.

“I look forward to seeing you there!”

Parking is at a premium at West Green Park so please walk or use public transport, where possible.