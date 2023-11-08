Friendship Inspires Liz Sharpe’s Brighton 10K Run
On why she was inspired to run the 10K, Liz Sharpe said: “I've been talking to Vicki throughout her volunteering at Pain Concern and then more recently having a role there and appreciating how important it is for Pain Concern to continue doing what they do.”
“I thought there's a 10K that I can do to challenge myself and give me something to work towards, but I can also do what I can and try and help Pain Concern at the same time and raise some money. It's been great to see Vicki gradually getting her life back on track and now being able to do things. It's been a long journey for her, and I think if I was in that situation, I don't think I would have been as resilient, strong or positive as she has”.
Not only is fundraising key for the continuation of Pain Concern’s work but the support of friendship for someone living with pain is at the heart of this story.
When asked what she would say to Liz as she crossed the finishing line, Vicki told us: “Liz has helped me a lot living with pain, which was very tough time at times. I'm in a lot of a better position now in terms of self-management and being back in work and exercising. Often with chronic pain, you end up losing friendships but Liz has always been really understanding and supportive. So, I just want to show my appreciation to her because I really do value it!”
About Pain Concern
Pain Concern is a charity who works to improve the lives of people living with pain and those who care for them.
“Chronic pain affects millions of people in the UK, causing widespread suffering and poor health. While increasing attention is given to the provision of specialist services and the role of drugs and medicines, there is a lot that people can do to help themselves. Pain Concern fulfils a really important purpose in showing how this can be done, providing support and information that is second to none, and led by experts. Pain Concern is one of the most important organizations currently working in this important area” - Professor Blair Smith, Chair in Population Health Science, University of Dundee
