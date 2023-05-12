Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Get back into netball this spring in Horsham and Burgess Hill

Did you love netball at school or college but haven’t played since? Or maybe you’ve always wanted to play but never had the chance?

By hannah SturdyContributor
Published 12th May 2023, 12:05 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 12:06 BST
NetballNetball
Netball

Whether you’re 18 or 80, if you’re looking to meet new people, have fun and get some exercise, then new ‘Back to Netball’ sessions in Burgess Hill and Horsham could be for you.

There’s a warm-up and some lighthearted training followed by matches in the final part of the session. No special kit is needed, just basic sportswear and a pair of trainers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Organiser Hanny Sturdy said: “We’re keen to welcome people of all ages and abilities – it really is about getting people into netball, whether brushing up on their skills or learning new ones. With the World Cup coming up in July, we’re hoping to inspire lots more people to play this amazing sport over the spring and summer months.”

For more information, contact [email protected] or call Hannah on 07540126600.

Related topics:Burgess HillNetball