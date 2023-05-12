Get back into netball this spring in Horsham and Burgess Hill

Did you love netball at school or college but haven’t played since? Or maybe you’ve always wanted to play but never had the chance?

Netball

Whether you’re 18 or 80, if you’re looking to meet new people, have fun and get some exercise, then new ‘Back to Netball’ sessions in Burgess Hill and Horsham could be for you.

There’s a warm-up and some lighthearted training followed by matches in the final part of the session. No special kit is needed, just basic sportswear and a pair of trainers.

Organiser Hanny Sturdy said: “We’re keen to welcome people of all ages and abilities – it really is about getting people into netball, whether brushing up on their skills or learning new ones. With the World Cup coming up in July, we’re hoping to inspire lots more people to play this amazing sport over the spring and summer months.”