'Get my head in the game' - Emma Raducanu brutality honest after Eastbourne loss as Wimbledon awaits

Emma Raducanu hopes of success in Eastbourne ended after she lost against Australian Maya Joint 4-6, 6-1, 7-6.

The former US Open champions took the first set but was outclassed in the second and the majority of the third, forcing a tie-break from 5-2 down but unable to get over the line.

She had become the latest British women, along with Harriet Dart, Sonay Kartal, Jodie Burrage and Mingge Xu to be knocked out, with only Francesca Jones left.

Joint got out the blocks early and went 2-0 up, before Raducanu responded and levelled the set up.

Emma Raducanu lost a three set thriller at Devonshire Park

They traded breaks late in the set, but Raducanu kept her cool to win the first set 6-4.

The number seven seed was looking for a straight’s set win, but Joint had other ideas and took a 3-0 lead in the second set.

Raducanu managed to hold her serve but was no match for the vastly improved Australian who won the next three games, comfortably having wrapped up the set.

The British number one found herself in even more trouble when she fell 5-2 down in the third set, with Joint serving for the match.

Remarkably, Raducanu survived this, and won the next two games on the bounce to level the score 5-5.

Joint then broke the Brit’s serve to have a second opportunity to serve out the match, but Raducanu won four points on the bounce to break straight back and send it to the second third set tie-break on centre court in a row.

It was a close and tense tie-break, but the Joint had just enough to get over the line, to the frustration of the hopeful British crowd.

The number 51 in the world will play Anna Blinkova in the quarter finals.

Raducanu to focus ahead of Wimbledon

With her home grand slam around the corner, Raducanu says she needs to focus.

“Unfortunately I couldn’t get over the line today but I can get some rest ahead of next week,” she told the BBC.

“I feel quite tired. Just going through some stuff and I need to do my best to get my head in the game ahead of next week.

“Realistically, the turnaround is pretty soon – it’s only four days away really that Wimbledon starts.

“I think I’m just going to start with (a day off) tomorrow and then hopefully I can get on the court on Friday.”

Joint said: “Today was really tough, there was a lot of ups and downs, I was happy I was able to tough it out at the end.

“I am really glad I was able to win this match.”

Jodie Burrage bows out to Wimbledon champion

Earlier in the day, British tennis player Jodie Burrage failed to take three match points in a heartbreaking defeat, losing 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 against the number two seed Barbora Krejcikova.

It was a tight affair between the two, who both played some great tennis throughout.

Krejcikova has now survived multiple match points against British players two days in a row now, after just squeezing past Harriet Dart yesterday.

It was a high-quality start to proceedings, and despite Burrage having an immaculate first game, Krejcikova fired back with an ominous break of serve, forcing Burrage on the defensive.

The Brit responded well to this, winning the next eight points in emphatic fashion.

She had multiple chances to make it 5-4, but failed to take them as her opponent broke before last year's Wimbledon champion claimed the first set.

Krejcikova broke the Burrage serve three games into the second set, leaving the 26-year-old in an uphill battle to stay in the competition.

Burrage broke back to make it 5-4, before centre court witnessed a very sporting moment from Krejcikova who admitted that her shot went through the net, giving her opponent the point.

She went on to win the game, levelling the score.

The third set started with two consecutive breaks, with both players trying to get a foot in front.

The game stayed on serve till Burrage went 6-5 up, before she failed to capitalise on three match points, with Krejcikova forcing a tie-break.

Krejickova proved too strong for Burrage and won the last four points to send the Brit out.

The two-time major winner is through to the quarterfinals and will play either Varvara Gracheva or eighth seed Rebecca Sramkova.