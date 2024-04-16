Get On Yer Bike to help local charities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual' "On yer Bike' ride for charity takes place on Sunday, April 28, starting at the Stade, Hastings between 7.30am and 10am.

The Rotary Club of St Leonards Annual Cycle Challenge has raised £1000's over the past years which have been donated to local good causes and charities.

The Club is organising his latest cycling challenge to raise money for St Michael's Hospice, the Hastings RNLI and other organisations.

You can choose how far you ride with options of 25, 40 and 75-mile routes around the local countryside; there is a small entry fee of £10 for the 10 and 25-mile routes and £20 for the 75-mile ride.

You can apply in advance or on the day by registering between 7.30am and 10am at the East Hastings Sea Angling Club at the Stade in Hastings Old Town which is both the starting and finishing point.