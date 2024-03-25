Girlguiding Sussex Central celebrates International Women’s Day by cheering on Brighton & Hove Albion

On Sunday, March 17, Girlguiding Sussex Central county had the opportunity to again cheer on Brighton & Hove Albion WFC, against Manchester City. This is the third year that the county has been invited to the Broadfield Stadium, Crawley to recognise the recent International Women’s Day. More than 160 members and their families were in attendance.
By Janet SamuelContributor
Published 25th Mar 2024, 08:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Guides from 1st Roffey, 1st Lower Beeding and 1st Partridge Green were excited to be selected to carry and wave the flags at the start of the match.

Although Brighton sadly lost, everyone agreed that they had played well & the girls were inspired by the team’s determination.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event continues to encourage interest in the Sussex counties’ Football Challenge, which was produced with the encouragement and interest from those at Brighton & Hove Albion together with the other Girlguiding counties in Sussex. The Challenge is all about teamwork and fun, which is at the heart of Girlguiding.

Most Popular
1st Roffey Guides with Sally.1st Roffey Guides with Sally.
1st Roffey Guides with Sally.

Girlguiding helps all girls know they can do anything. Together we’ve challenged gender stereotypes and discrimination for over 110 years and what better way to demonstrate this by attending a women’s football match. .

Girlguiding is the UK’s largest youth organisation dedicated completely to girls

We’re more than 300,000 girls from 4 to 18 who come together to laugh, learn, explore and have adventures. We’re have more than 70,000 volunteers, and 25,000 local groups having fun and exploring activities week in, week out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you or someone you know, wants to give time to your community and would love to empower girls, build your own confidence and make new friends, then Girlguiding actively welcomes people like you. We’re an organisation that is easily accessible, rewarding and enjoyable!

Sally &amp; 1st Roffey GuidesSally &amp; 1st Roffey Guides
Sally &amp; 1st Roffey Guides

To find out more and join us go to

https://www.girlguiding.org.uk/information-for-parents/

https://www.girlguiding.org.uk/get-involved/

https://www.girlguidingsussexcentralcounty.com/

https://www.facebook.com/people/Girlguiding-Sussex-Central-County/61552497038149/

Related topics:Manchester CitySussexCrawley