Gold for Eastbourne rower at European Coastal Championships
Team GBR Masters crew triumphed in Turkey after dramatic weather delays.
Competing in a straight final against 18 other boats, they completed the challenging 6km coastal course in 27 minutes and 23 seconds, finishing as the 1st Masters Crew, earning them a European Rowing Gold Medal.
“It was an incredible experience,” said team member Jon Osborn, proudly wearing his gold medal. “After waiting so long for the weather to clear, we were just thrilled to get out there and race. To come away with gold was the perfect reward for all the hard work we’ve put in this season.”
The crew consisting of Tim Fenemore (Bow), Sean Sinclair (2), Jon Osborn (3), Ricky Rouille (Stroke) and Andi Davis (cox), representing Great Britain, faced a mix of sun, surf, and stiff competition along the Turkish coastline. Their perseverance paid off as they navigated through the waves and powered to victory against Europe’s best.
This success marks the culmination of a busy year of racing for all the crew — filled with early mornings, coastal weather challenges, and countless training sessions.