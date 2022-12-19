Golden Glory for Hollington Gymnasts

On November 26th and 27th 2022, Hollington took a team of 40+ gymnasts to the South East Acrobatic Regional Championships held in Tonbridge. Gymnasts from across the region competed for the title of Regional Champions.

Regional Championship Competitors

Hollington came home with a total of 23 golds, 9 silvers and 4 bronze. This included 9 Regional Champions. Namely, Faith Freeman, Eryn Sharrrod and Isla Lanney competing in the Regional 2b Women’s Trios and Iris Evans and Bertie Wood in the Regional 3b Women’s Pairs, closely followed by team mates Zoe Stewart and Taite Bradbury-Parsons. Henry Garner and Emily Bull were Regional 3b Mixed Pairs Regional Champions, as were Isla Sharrod, Imogen Greenfield and Jaz Freeman in the Regional 3b Women’s Trios. The women’s group were closely followed by their team mates Isla Williams, Heidi Manley-Clark and Isla Lanney in silver position.

The competition was a 2-day event in which NDP gymnasts also took part. Stand out performers, Sophie Kennedy and Ava Moynes took the title of Grade 1 Women’s Pairs Regional Champions winning their large category of 9 competitors by 0.43 points. They also totalled the most artistry points and total score amongst the in-age and out-of-age category, beating a total of 15 competitors. Henry McGain and Casey Cole took the Grade 1 Mixed pairs regional title as well as Summer Finlay and Ellie Newstead taking the top spot and regional title and Grade 2 Disability Women’s Pairs. Chloe Pilkington, Phoebe King and Darcey Edwards were crowned Grade 2 Women’s Groups Regional Champions and the final title for the club went to Lucy Legg and Amelia Grace winning the Youth Women’s Pairs out-of-age category.

First time competitors Jolie Nash, Delilah Millen, Skye Baker and Ava Greenfield fought hard in the Grade 2 Women’s Pairs out-of-age category against 16 other competitors. They performed beautifully artistic and technically strong routines, demonstrating a fantastic ability to channel their nerves. Sophie Wadbrook and Alice Goring were amongst the 16 other experienced competitors in the group and held their own taking home an incredible silver medal, missing out marginally on the regional title. Alyssa Hatch and Layla-Taylor West secured a strong 3rd in the Grade 1 Women’s Pairs out-of-age who were closely followed by Imogen Tytherleigh and Isla Edwards in 5th place.

Another stand out performance from the weekend was from former National Qualifiers Michelle Mangiri and Ava Kerkvliet taking home the bronze medal in the Grade 2 Women’s Pairs in age, marginally missing out on the silver by 0.1 points.Jimmy Symes and Kenlie Cotman continue to improve their performance and claimed silver in the Grade 5 Mixed pairs Category. Grade 3 Women’s Trio Tayler Price, Sae Dore and Georgie Briggs fought hard in their incredibly difficult category; receiving a personal best technical score. Ava Shewry-Maryan and Elsie Hayman placed 8th in the Grade 3 Women’s Pairs and Ruby Wadbrook and Myla Beaumont placed 6th in Grade 1 Women's Pair in-age.

