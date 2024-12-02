While we march towards Christmas and the annual prizegiving has been done for the major trophies, there is still plenty to play for at Littlehampton Golf Club.

On Saturday, players were competing in the 'Turkey Trot' with meat and poulty vouchers up for grabs

Carl Brown nailed his Christmas lunch with a seven under par performance to win the event.

Richard Wallis, the vice-captain of the club and David Yates were two shots back.

The following morning, all change: wet, windy, playing in pairs, with players taking alternate shots, both the weather and the format were a challenge

Andy Musk and Chris Hawkins with 33 foursome points battled through it, beating Gerry Weston and Simon French into second place by just one point.

As we reported recently, the Duke of Norfolk was the club’s guest of honour at the club’s annual prizegiving – as pictured here.

The season’s main prize and trophy winners gathered to collect a fine array of silverware.

With a full calendar of events all year round there was plenty to play for. The club is honoured to have the Duke of Norfolk as its president and once again he was in attendance to congratulate the winners individually.

The 2024 Club Champion was Sam Dix and the Ladies’ Champion Jo Otway, both retaining their titles from the previous year. Paul Hunt won the Gents Order of Merit and Stewart Wright retained his Seniors Crown after an additional three hole sudden-death, play-off.

Here’s to more silverware being shared out in 2025.