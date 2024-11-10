Golf tactics and strategy required for Horsham Seniors win

Greensomes is a format where golfers play in pairs, each player driving off and then between them they choose the best ball position, playing alternate shots to the hole.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This team game is always fun and provided Horsham Seniors with an opportunity to discuss course tactics and strategy to maximise the outcome for each team of two. It can also produce interesting challenges as one partner tries hard to keep the ball in play for the other, and in particular not to lose it in the pond or the rough.

Congratulations went to Graham Angell and Keith Rayner, the winning team on Tuesday, who came in with 41 points with seven pars contributing to their leading score. Nigel Jerome and Peter Scofield, and Jenny Elliott and John Lines scored 40 points apiece, Nigel and Peter coming in second on countback with a birdie and a better result on the back nine holes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wednesday winners were Howard Mannion and Keith MacGregor on 40 points scoring three pars and a birdie along the way. Second and third places were decided again on countback with Malcolm Field and Phil Hedges, and Ian Cherriman and Rob Neal-Smith scoring 39 points.

Ruth and Lawrence Hughes win the Ladies and Seniors Mixed Competition. Prize presented by Bob Andrews

Foursomes

Horsham Seniors is a mixed section, however four times a year the Ladies Section join together with the Seniors to play a foursomes event enjoying a round of golf with different playing partners.

The winners however were well known to each other as they were married couple Lawrence and Ruth Hughes who took first place on a score of 38 points, having won the same competition together this time last year.

After a most welcome break for hot food and convivial company in the Café Upstairs, they received their prize from Bob Andrews. Bernice Forsyth and Howard Mannion were second with 37 points. Another married couple, Jane and Trevor White, came in third on countback on 36 and Ian Cherriman and Reta Farley were fourth also scoring 36 points.