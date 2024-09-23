A full golfing calendar for Horsham Seniors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is the time of the year when the golf calendar gets quite full for Horsham Seniors as the finals of the singles and pairs championships are played out. When they are added to the regular weekly competitions and matches it can be a busy and challenging time.

It was one of those weeks for Shaun Moloney as he came second to Dave Page in the singles knockout and then went on to win the pairs knockout with his partner Bob Smith. Playing against Mark Smith and John Lines the competition was very close with never more than one shot difference in the whole match which was then decided on the last hole.

Horsham Seniors also played their Monthly Medal and Order of Merit competition, it was matchplay and a serious opportunity to lower handicaps by the end of the round.

The unpredictable weather provided an extra challenge in that well known battle against the individual golfer’s limitations and the conditions of the course. John Lines was the winner on Tuesday with an impressive nett 63 score, he received his prize from James Barclay, the Seniors’ Vice-Captain.

James Barclay, Horsham Seniors' Vice-Captain, presenting prize to John Lines.

Andy Wachnianin came in second on nett 67, Andrew Gunning took third place with nett 68 and Steve King was a close fourth on nett 69. An equally demanding contest on Wednesday was won by Clive Limbrick with a score of nett 64, Tommy Ward was second on countback on nett 67, with the same nett score John Dodsworth took third place and Bob Andrews was fourth on nett 70.

There is a unique camaraderie amongst golfers because the game, in all its forms means a great deal to them and there is a special set of challenges and joys that it can deliver win or lose.

Horsham Seniors demonstrate this in all their matches and it was no different in their friendly home match against Tilgate Golf Club that was close again and resulted in Horsham 2.5 to Tilgate’s 3.5.

Steve Fisher and Graham King won 4&3, Peter Bayles and Tommy Ward won by one hole and Peter Martin and Trevor White halved their match. Alan Butt and Derek Jones lost 7&6, Mark Smith and Bob Smith lost 5&4 and Bob Andrews and Kevin Lee lost 4&3.

Well done to everyone who managed to complete the match despite the threatened thunderstorms.