The first occurred in the Sussex County knockouts when Horsham were drawn against Beauport Park in both the men’s and seniors’ competitions.

Horsham men played on Saturday in the Sussex Inter-Club Handicap Knockout in a Four Ball Better Ball competition. Despite a comprehensive early 6&5 victory by Jack Howie and Matt Price, the visitors from Hastings took an unassailable lead by winning three matches against Mark Smith and James Barclay (5&4), Ajay Johni and Craig Jones (4&3) and Thomas Billcliff and Ian Bridgewater (4&2). I

t was left to club Captain Trevor Card and his partner Nick Hooper to restore some pride by halving the final match. The victors now face West Hove in the second round, whilst Horsham enter the plate competition.

It's been a week of coincidences at Horsham Golf.

The Seniors were originally due to travel to Hastings for their Cyril Blake Foursomes match, but the Beauport Park course could not be used, so the tie was switched to Horsham Golf’s Oaks course. As the home team, the Seniors would normally enjoy advantage from course knowledge, however several of their opponents had already played in the Saturday match, and this may have proved crucial in the narrow 2-3 loss.

Conceding six shots to their opponents proved too much for the leading pair of Shane Condell and Colin Goldsmith, and they lost 3&1. Nairon Khan and Peter Martin, receiving three shots, restored parity with a 2&1 victory.

Team Captain Ian Cherriman and his partner Richard Lodge, conceding only one shot, won 3&2. Seniors Captain Bob Andrews and Alan Butt, conceding seven shots, lost 4&3, leaving the final pair on the course to try and salvage a draw.

Shaun Moloney and Mark Smith, at one stage being four down had won three holes in succession to go into the 16th just one down. The 16th and 17th were halved, leaving the pair needing victory on the 18th to tie their match and secure the draw. It was not be and the visitors won the match by two.

The second coincidence of the week was the double victory achieved by Peter Allen, playing on both Tuesday and Wednesday in the Seniors’ Rolling Tees competitions.

In this format, male Seniors play alternatively off the Black, Blue and Green tees, while female Seniors play off the Green, Purple and Orange tees.

Peter, who joined Horsham Golf from Cottesmore in December, posted a phenomenal 44 points on Tuesday, to prevail over Ian Davenport in second on 42 and Peter Schofield third on 41. Martin Jesty also scored 41 and came fourth on count back.

Peter repeated the feat on Wednesday when his score of 42 points took top spot from Chris Macauley (41) in second. Jerry Briggs came third on countback from John Butler, with both players scoring 38 points.