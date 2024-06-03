A week of medals and matches at Horsham Golf
With a bogey, double bogey and birdie he was two over after nine, but a back nine of two birdies and seven pars saw him finish level par over eighteen holes. Playing off a handicap of three, a net 67 was just enough for him to take the Medal from Dave Page on countback. John Lawrence's net 69 secured third place.
The Seniors also played for Medals this week. In the Tuesday competition Shaun Moloney further consolidated his lead in the Order of Merit by taking top spot with a net 68. In difficult wet and windy conditions, Moloney's score was the only one below net par. Three players posted net 71, with Lawrence Hughes taking second from Steve Fisher in third and Colin Goldsmith fourth.
The weather was better for the Wednesday competition and Nairon Khan made the most of the improved conditions with a gross 79, net 68, including a one over par back nine 36. John Butler, with net 69, took second place on countback from Bob Dick.
The week ended with the men's team visiting the celebrated Ian Woosnam course at Dale Hill, for their Sussex County Inter Club Knockout match.
The 4-1 loss was disappointing, but non-playing team Captain Marc Oratis was upbeat afterwards and felt that the outcome could have been reversed if a few missed putts had been holed.
Shane Condell and Craig Jones won their match 2 up; Trevor Card and Nick Hooper took their match to the last hole, but lost by 1; Oli Hill and Phil Palmer lost 3&2, while Jack Howie and Andy Sullivan (5&4) and Thomas Billcliff and Howard Manning (6&5) suffered heavier losses.