All change at Littlehampton Golf Club
The event is contested by two teams, the outgoing Captain against the incoming Captain with a smart trophy and an entry on the honours board awaiting the victors.
The golf was followed by the formal welcome and takeover of the Club Captaincy, Richard Teanby taking the reins from Adie Miles.
Adie completed a hugely successful year with his chosen charity Vasculitis UK benefitting to the tune of over £21 000 from the members fundraising and support.
An oustanding figure! Richards charity for the year will be CALM-(Campaign against living miserably) On the course, the Captains team prevailed by 14.5/12.5.
Club member Vernon Fitz had a hole in one, making it two for the weekend, as Anthony Hunt also had one, the previous day in the club competition.
