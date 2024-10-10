All change at Littlehampton Golf Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With the rain just about holding off throughout, despite a worrying forecast, over 100 players took to the fairways of Littlehampton Golf Club to compete for the Burrell Trophy.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is contested by two teams, the outgoing Captain against the incoming Captain with a smart trophy and an entry on the honours board awaiting the victors.

The golf was followed by the formal welcome and takeover of the Club Captaincy, Richard Teanby taking the reins from Adie Miles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adie completed a hugely successful year with his chosen charity Vasculitis UK benefitting to the tune of over £21 000 from the members fundraising and support.

Richard Teanby taking the reins from Adie Miles

An oustanding figure! Richards charity for the year will be CALM-(Campaign against living miserably) On the course, the Captains team prevailed by 14.5/12.5.

Club member Vernon Fitz had a hole in one, making it two for the weekend, as Anthony Hunt also had one, the previous day in the club competition.